Robbery suspects arrested after a chase with baby in the car, police say

Winston-Salem police said Eriel Johnson and Marquis Hardy led a 7-mile police chase with a baby inside the car, and crashed into a tractor-trailer on US 52.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were arrested after police spotted a suspect vehicle, with a baby inside, connected to a string of robberies in Winston-Salem Wednesday.

It started when Winston-Salem police said they spotted someone suspected in a string of thefts on South Stratford Road Wednesday.

When they tried to make a traffic stop, the suspect tried to ram the patrol car, and then took off, according to police.

Officers chased the suspects for 7 miles.

Investigators say it ended when the driver, Eriel Johnson, 26, crashed into a tractor-trailer. Marquis Hardy, 26, was also arrested.

Investigators said Johnson and Hardy also had a baby in the back seat during this chase. No one was injured.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

All lanes of US 52 northbound were closed and traffic was diverted onto US 421 South after the incident, according to Winston-Salem police.

