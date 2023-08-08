Crash closes a portion of US 220 near Payne Dairy Rd. in Rockingham County, officials say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on US 220 in Madison Tuesday evening.
Rockingham County officials said the road will be closed for about an hour.
There is no word on any injuries, according to officials.
Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
