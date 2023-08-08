Crash closes a portion of US 220 near Payne Dairy Rd. in Rockingham County, officials say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck in Rockingham County, where part of US 220 is closed near Payne Dairy Road.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on US 220 in Madison Tuesday evening.

Rockingham County officials said the road will be closed for about an hour.

There is no word on any injuries, according to officials.

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.