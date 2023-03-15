x
Crash closes US-29 north in Greensboro

Police said US-29 north is closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. after a crash Wednesday.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — US-29 north is closed in Greensboro after a crash Wednesday.

Greensboro police said US-29 north is closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

