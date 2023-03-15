Crash closes US-29 north in Greensboro

Police said US-29 north is closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. after a crash Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — US-29 north is closed in Greensboro after a crash Wednesday.

Greensboro police said US-29 north is closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.