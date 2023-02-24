3-vehicle crash on N. Elm St. downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in a three-vehicle car crash in downtown Greensboro Friday, police say.
It happened at Friendly Avenue and North Elm Street around 3 p.m.
Greensboro police said there is one person with minor injuries.
No charges at this time, according to officers.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.
