x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3-vehicle crash on N. Elm St. downtown Greensboro

Greensboro police are on the scene of a wreck involving three vehicles on Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street downtown.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com
Red and blue flashing lights on the police car

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in a three-vehicle car crash in downtown Greensboro Friday, police say.

It happened at Friendly Avenue and North Elm Street around 3 p.m. 

Greensboro police said there is one person with minor injuries.

No charges at this time, according to officers. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Cosori air fryer recall: What you need to know

Before You Leave, Check This Out