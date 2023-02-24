3-vehicle crash on N. Elm St. downtown Greensboro

Greensboro police are on the scene of a wreck involving three vehicles on Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street downtown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured in a three-vehicle car crash in downtown Greensboro Friday, police say.

It happened at Friendly Avenue and North Elm Street around 3 p.m.

Greensboro police said there is one person with minor injuries.

No charges at this time, according to officers.

