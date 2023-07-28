x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Part of Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro closed for a crash investigation, police say

Greensboro police said Creek Ridge Road is closed between the on-ramp from US-220 and Four Seasons Boulevard until further notice.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said they are investigating a wreck on a Greensboro road Friday night. 

Creek Ridge Road is closed between the on-ramp from US-220 and Four Seasons Boulevard until further notice, according to Greensboro police

Drivers are asked to avoid this area. 

The cause of this crash is under investigation. Check back for updates. 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

RELATED: These roads will be closed in Winston-Salem due to the Cycling Classic, Gears and Guitars events

RELATED: Alamance Church Road Closure Begins July 31

More Videos

In Other News

Inflation seems to be cooling amid small economic wins | Part 3

Before You Leave, Check This Out