Part of Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro closed for a crash investigation, police say

Greensboro police said Creek Ridge Road is closed between the on-ramp from US-220 and Four Seasons Boulevard until further notice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said they are investigating a wreck on a Greensboro road Friday night.

Creek Ridge Road is closed between the on-ramp from US-220 and Four Seasons Boulevard until further notice, according to Greensboro police.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

The cause of this crash is under investigation. Check back for updates.

