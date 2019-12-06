WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say northbound U.S. 311 at Union Cross Road is open again after crews cleared a wreck involving a dump truck, semi-truck, and a car.

The crash happened sometime before 4 p.m. Wednesday, causing major delays during rush hour. A dump truck carrying dirt overturned by the median. There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

Police say at least one person was hurt, but didn't say the extent of the injuries.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users