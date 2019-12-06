WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 311 Northbound at Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem is closed due to a crash involving a car, dump truck, and semi-truck.

According to police, major delays are expected and traffic is being diverted onto Union Cross Road.

First responders are currently on the scene.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is advising drivers to avoid this area or find alternate routes of travel.

At this time, at least one injury has been reported. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more details as they develop.

