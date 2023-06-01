Missing 20-year-old Nicholas Snead found dead in his car in Greensboro creek

Greensboro police pulled a black Infiniti with 20-year-old Nicholas Snead inside from Buffalo Creek near Holden Road and Wendover Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they found the body of 20-year-old Nicholas Snead in his car submerged in a creek on Friday.

Snead, of High Point, had been missing since December 23.

His car was discovered in Buffalo Creek right by a busy section of Wendover Avenue near South Holden Road in the afternoon.

Greensboro Police received hundreds of tips and information about the whereabouts of Snead since he went missing two days before Christmas.

On Friday, police got a call from someone who noticed a car overturned down the embankment.

Investigators cleared the scene, but around lunchtime, dozens of officers and several police cars were in the area, including two crime scene investigation vans.

After police pulled the black sedan from the creek, they covered it with a tarp. A short time later, police were able to confirm the car belonged to Snead.

The eastbound ramp from Holden to Wendover closed temporarily, along with the ramp from westbound Wendover to Holden, during the investigation.

Police said Snead was in the driver’s seat. GPD said they are investigating this as a traffic death and have not determined the cause of the crash.

