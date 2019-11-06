WHITSETT, N.C. — The left three lanes of I-40 west/I-85 south were closed in Whitsett after a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, Tuesday morning.

The accident closed three lanes near mile marker 138, the exit for NC Highway 61, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. A man in a Hyundai passenger car was trying to merge onto the interstate from the rest area and sideswiped a tractor-trailer parked along the on-ramp according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle then went into the road and hit a woman driving a Jeep SUV. The woman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Charges are pending for the man.

The crash was clear around 9:30 a.m.

