GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A highway crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles left one person dead on Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on I-40/85 south near mile-maker 38.

All the vehicles in the crash were traveling south at the time of the incident.

Ericka Dark, 24, who was driving a Chevrolet Caviler, made an unsafe lane change into the path of a tractor-trailer.

Dark then lost control of her car and went off onto the right shoulder and hit an abandoned work-van.

The tractor-trailer also lost control and hit a Chevrolet Lumina that it was traveling beside causing both vehicles to go off the right shoulder and into a ditch bank.

The tractor-trailer overturned crushing the left side and top of the Lumina as they struck the ditch.

The driver of the Lumina died at the scene, a passenger in the car survived with minor injuries.

Dark sustained life-threatening injuries.

Both the passenger of the Lumina and Dark were transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

