WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash near Wiley Middle School could impact school bus traffic and students arriving to the school Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest Blvd and N. Hawthorne Road. As a result, N. Hawthorne Road is closed between Glade Street and Northwest Blvd.

Police say they have notified Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System about the road closure and the possible impact to school travel.

There's no word on when the road could reopen.

