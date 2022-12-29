Crash involving tractor-trailer causes traffic delays on I-40 E at Sandy Ridge Road Greensboro

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on I-40 east near Sandy Ridge Road, involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in Greensboro Thursday night, according to police.

First responders and clean-up crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-40 east at Sandy Ridge Road, and traffic is moving very slowly.

There are no injuries reported but the cleanup will be extensive.

Drivers are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.