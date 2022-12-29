Crash involving tractor-trailer causes traffic delays on I-40 E at Sandy Ridge Road Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in Greensboro Thursday night, according to police.
First responders and clean-up crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-40 east at Sandy Ridge Road, and traffic is moving very slowly.
There are no injuries reported but the cleanup will be extensive.
Drivers are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.
