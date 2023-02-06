x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crash on Salem Parkway temporarily closes part of US-421 S in Forsyth County

Two out of three lanes are closed on Salem parkway just before the South Main street exit.
Credit: The City of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: The wreck has since cleared.

A crash is causing significant traffic delays in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation

It happened on US-421 south on Salem Parkway near US-52.

NCDOT says a portion of the road is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area. 

WFMY News 2 is working to gather more details about the crash.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Shania Twain fashion at NC History Museum

Before You Leave, Check This Out