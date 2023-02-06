Crash on Salem Parkway temporarily closes part of US-421 S in Forsyth County

Two out of three lanes are closed on Salem parkway just before the South Main street exit.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: The wreck has since cleared.

A crash is causing significant traffic delays in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It happened on US-421 south on Salem Parkway near US-52.

NCDOT says a portion of the road is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area.

WFMY News 2 is working to gather more details about the crash.

