Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash left two injured in Greensboro Sunday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on West Market Street and Green Valley Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Please use caution if you're driving in the area.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.