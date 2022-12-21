x
Crash sends 3 to hospital with minor injuries in Randolph Co.

Troopers say 35-year-old Courtney Elise Sapp of Lexington failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting 22-year-old old Miguel Lopez-Ramirez and a passenger.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash on NC-47 and NC-49 Wednesday night, according to NC Highway State Patrol.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

35-year-old Courtney Elise Sapp of Lexington was driving east on NC-47 when she failed to stop, hitting 22-year-old old Miguel Lopez-Ramirez of Robbins, NC, and passenger Mirian Hernandez-Cruz, 23, of Carthage, NC as Lopez was driving south on NC-49. 

Sapp, Lopez, and Cruz were all sent to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Troopers said Sapp is facing charges related to failing to stop at a stop sign.

