Crash causes road closures on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police are investigating a crash that closed a portion of W. Gate City Boulevard between Veasley Street and Pinecroft Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said West Gate City Boulevard is closed in both directions between Veasley Street and Pinecroft Road until further notice as officers are on the scene investigating a wreck.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

This story is developing.

