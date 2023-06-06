Crash causes road closures on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard Tuesday night, according to police.
Police said West Gate City Boulevard is closed in both directions between Veasley Street and Pinecroft Road until further notice as officers are on the scene investigating a wreck.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.
This story is developing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.