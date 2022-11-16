Liberty Street closed after crash in Winston-Salem

Officials said Liberty Street will be closed for an extended period of time after a crash.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash temporarily closed a portion of a road in Winston-Salem Wednesday night.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the intersection of Liberty Street is closed at 24th Street for until further notice while the road is being repaired.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving in the area and to use an alternate route if possible.

