Part of Randolph Ave. in Greensboro closed due to a crash with injuries, police say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck that closed Randolph Avenue at Harrington Street in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash with injuries closed a portion of a road in Greensboro Monday night, according to police.

The Greensboro police department said it happened at Randolph Avenue at Harrington Street. This area is closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

Check back for updates.

