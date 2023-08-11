Entry Ramp Closed: A crash with injuries temporarily closes entry to US 29 South at E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Greensboro police said the entry ramp has since reopened.
A crash with injuries shut down an entry ramp in Greensboro Friday night, according to police.
Greensboro police said the entry ramp from East Wendover Avenue westbound to US-29 southbound was temporarily closed for more than an hour.
Drivers were asked to avoid this area.
We do not know the extent of the injuries in this crash.
This story is developing.
