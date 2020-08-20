Series of crashes reported in Guilford County: NCSHP

According to the NCSHP, the crashes occurred on NC Highway 62 at the intersection of Branson Mill Road.

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A series of crashes occurred in Guilford County Wednesday.

According to the NCSHP, the crashes occurred on NC Highway 62 at the intersection of Branson Mill Road.

Troopers said Harrison Howell, 19, of Greensboro was driving south on Branson Mill Road, and Chucky Smith, 60, of Ramseur N.C., was driving east on N.C. Highway 62.

According to troopers, Julia McClure, 54, of Pleasant Garden N.C., was traveling north on Branson Mill Road. As McClure was stopped for the stop sign at the intersection. Howell tried to cross the intersection and collided with Smith. After the impact, Howell collided with McClure. Additionally, a two-vehicle rear-end crash occurred approximately a minute after the first, however, no injuries were reported.