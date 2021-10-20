Creepiest house in Greensboro is a must-stop for Halloween... if you dare

Nothing is more spooky than a frightfully good time on Halloween and this house is a must if you get the courage to venture in.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One house in Greensboro is sure to give you the creeps! It will send an eerie chill down your spine!

Ken Williams’ house is the spooky spectacular that you don’t want to miss come Halloween night. That's if you dare to venture to the front door.

Williams decorates his house with all things gore and spooky fun for a night of frightful delight for kids. He started years ago with a small cemetery in his yard but then it grew to rooms inside his home. Years later, he's still at it in the best possible way. He has a complete hand-built maze containing five rooms.

The house is on Lynwood Drive in Greensboro...if you dare to be scared! Muahahahahaha!

Just make sure you say, "trick-or-treat" before you venture inside.

Let us know where you see a spooky house using the "Near Me" feature on the WFMY News 2 site or app.

Download the WFMY News 2 app: