x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews battle fire at Clarios Plant in Kernersville

Crews are responding to a multiple alarm fire at Clarios Plant on Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville Wednesday.
Credit: WFMY News 2

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Emergency crews are responding to a multiple alarm fire at Clarios Plant on Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville Wednesday, according to Forsyth County EMS dispatch.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WFMY News 2.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Guilford Metro 911 telecommunicators honored for saving lives

Before You Leave, Check This Out