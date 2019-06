LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire crews are on the scene of a large blaze at Leonard Salvage Yard in Davidson County this afternoon.

Davidson County 911 Communications said the call came in shortly after 1 p.m. at the salvage yard on Old U.S. 52 in the town of Welcome.

Officials say no injures have been reported, and the fire is under control.

