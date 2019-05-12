WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Construction crews have begun adding arches to the pedestrian bridge on Green Street which crosses over Business 40.

The non-profit group, the Creative Corridors Coalition raised $2 million for the project.

The Green Street Pedestrian Bridge will cross over Business 40 in its current location, connecting the West Salem neighborhood with BB&T Ballpark and the new development slated for that area.

"With its arching structure, this bridge will serve as an artful and iconic western gateway into downtown," according to a statement in the Creative Corridors Website.

The designer of the bridge is Donald MacDonald, who was also responsible for designing the Twin Arches that towers over US 52 and Research Parkway in Winston-Salem.

"This bridge will become a gateway from the east for both drivers and pedestrians, symbolizing Winston-Salem's 21st-century aspirations," the statement concludes.

NC DOT crews started raising the arches on Wednesday night but had to stop because it was too windy. They'll work on getting the arches up on Thursday. There's no set date for when the bridge will be open.

