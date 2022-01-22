Road crews winding down after back-to-back winter weather in the Triad this past week

After a long week, road maintenance crews in the Triad are slowing down their work as roads clear up and temperatures rise.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — After back-to-back winter weather events this week, road crews are getting a much-needed break in the Piedmont Triad, but are still on standby in case of refreezing on roads.

North Carolina Department of Transportation, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem officials all said Saturday main roads and interstates were in good shape. Secondary roads may still have some snow and ice so drivers should be cautious.

"Anything that’s wet on the road at the end of the day it’s going to be ice in the morning, so if you have to go out please be aware of that and be very careful," said Brad Wall with NCDOT.

NCDOT stopped plowing operations Saturday night but officials said they planned to continue on secondary roads Sunday morning.

"We use salt on the interstate...to begin building back that regional mobility but we don’t have enough salt and resources to put salt on all the mileage in our division," Wall said. "It's going to take a little more sunshine and temperatures are forecasted to be up in the 40s (Sunday) so we’re hoping that with the sun and the temperatures but those places break loose and then we can plow them off."

Randy Britton with Winston-Salem said the city shut down its storm room Saturday afternoon but still had some crews on standby to respond if needed. They also did not remove salt from trucks in case they need to respond.