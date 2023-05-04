Crews fight wildfire in Eastern North Carolina

According to officials the fire began on Wednesday and has spanned over 17,000 acres.

NEW BERN, N.C. — The 'Great Lake Wildfire' that began on Wednesday in the Croatan National Forest, has crews battling to put it out.

According to CBS affiliate WNCT, ash from the wildfire-that is spanning 17,000 acres- has been seen from various places across Eastern North Carolina- such as New Bern, Greenville, and Kinston.

“We’ve got about 50 personnel right now. We’re expecting a few more to come on,” said Lia Parker, public information officer handling the Great Lakes Fire. “They’ve been on the fire since April 19. So we have ordered more personnel.”

Officials are advising the public to watch out for smoke and be cautious while driving.

This huge smoke column is very rare in the East coast/mid Atlantic region. Very impressive. Undoubtedly some serious fire behavior going on here on the #GreatLakeFire. pic.twitter.com/Qv6jm88G0h — David M (@unleashedff295) April 21, 2023

