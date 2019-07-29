CRESWELL, N.C. — An official in North Carolina says searchers have located the body of a man who was trapped in a grain bin.

WITN reports Washington County Manager Curtis Potter said the body of 50-year-old Elith Sosa was pulled from a grain bin late Monday afternoon.

Potter said Sosa was an employee at Lake Phelps Grain Inc. in Creswell. He became trapped around 9:30 Monday morning.

Potter said four teams of three took turns emptying the bin, which was filled with corn. He said Sosa's body was located around 3:45 p.m., more than six hours after he had been reported missing.

Creswell is 148 miles (238 kilometers) east of Raleigh.

