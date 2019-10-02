BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Boone Police say Frank Senady has been found and crews are working to rescue him.

Police say the rescue could take hours until completion as Senady was found in a rugged, hard-to-reach area amid high winds and low clouds. The rescue could take extensive rope work to pull him to safety.

Senady went missing Saturday on the China Creek Trail near Blowing Rock, according to Watauga Online.

Senady, 67, is an experienced hiker but the trail is considered to be extremely rugged and descends several hundred feet before ending on Johns River Road.

Blowing Rock Fire, Watauga Emergency Management, Blowing Rock PD, Linville Central spent Saturday night searching for Senady.

Collettsville Fire assisted with search with the drones. The search continued on Sunday.

