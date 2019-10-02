BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A missing hiker was rescued on Sunday from the China Creek Trail according to Blowing Rock Fire & Rescue.

The rescue happened around 5:10 p.m. and Mr. Frank Sanady,67, of Charlotte, was able to be brought to safety.

Sanady had initially entered the trail around noon on Saturday, February 9, for a hike.

After he didn’t return, Blowing Rock Emergency Services launched a search and recovery operation.

Crews worked through the night to find Sanady and were finally able to locate him at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Sanady was uninjured but extremely fatigued.

Agencies assisting in the search and recovery efforts were:

Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue

Blowing Rock Police

Boone Police

Watauga County Emergency Management

Caldwell County Emergency Management

Collettsville Fire Department

Linville Central Rescue

Granite Falls Fire Department

Blue Ridge Parkway Ranger

NC Park Service

NC Wildlife

NC Emergency Management

Jordan Nelson with Nelson Aerials

