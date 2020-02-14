KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Crews in Kernersville delivered a very kind act on Valentine's day that didn't include chocolate.

According to a Facebook post from the Town of Kernersville, a crew (C-Shift Truck 41) found an American flag at the Kernersville Depot hanging improperly.

Instead of just disregarding the issue, the crew took it upon themselves to lower it and respectfully fold the flag until repairs could be made to the pole.

