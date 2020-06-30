Crews removing Raleigh Confederate monument unearth time capsule

Workers encountered the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate statue that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Crews removing a Confederate monument in North Carolina have unearthed a time capsule.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that workers encountered the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate statue that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years.

Crews found the capsule Monday when they removed the monument’s base.

The rusty capsule will be opened later this week in a lab setting. It’s unclear what kind of condition the contents are in.

An estimated 30,000 people were at the monument’s dedication in 1895.