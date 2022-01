Firefighters responded to the incident on English Hills Drive just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roughly 28 people are displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

CFD said it responded to the incident along English Hills Drive just after 1:30 p.m. The scene eventually cleared out.

The Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas is assisting about 28 occupants affected by the blaze.