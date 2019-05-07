STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Rescue crews are searching Hanging Rock State Park for a missing teenage boy, Stokes County 911 confirmed Friday.

Park officials say they've been searching for the boy for a few hours. They said he was with his family at the park today.

Rangers, EMS, and the fire department are all conducting the search tonight.

