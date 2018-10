GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Greensboro Fire and Rescue crews still haven't found a missing boater on Lake Townsend.

After the sun went down Tuesday, crews starting using sonar equipment from Madison-Rockingham County Rescue to help find a 70-year-old man.

They plan to continue their search until about 11:30 p.m., officials say.

Rescuers starting searching for the man just before noon today after a report that a person was in the water shouting for help.

"There were some people reporting hearing someone screaming for help from the water. We responded and arrived around 11:57," said Dwayne Church, of the Greensboro Fire Department.

Search crews believe the man fell out of his boat while fishing.

When crews arrived, they found a boat with only a dog in it, along with some clothes in the water near the boat.

Officials have not released the man's name yet.

Lake Townsend Park Marina will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, as it normally is. It was closed for most of Tuesday, because of the search.

