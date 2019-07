CRESWELL, N.C. — A person got stuck inside a grain bin Monday in Creswell, prompting a rescue effort from local agencies.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says crews from several agencies are trying to rescue the person. The call came in around 9 a.m. from Lake Phelps Grain off Highway 64 according to a WNCT report.

