WAGRAM, N.C. — North Carolina's decades-old freshwater fish record has fallen.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says angler Alphonso Jackson caught a 2-pound, 1-ounce redbreast sunfish June 10 while fishing the Lumber River in Wagram.

It broke the record set 36 years ago by 5 ounces.

The 43-year-old Maxton resident used a cricket as bait. He says he was fishing with his three children in a pond that day but decided to move when they weren't having any luck. He then caught the massive sunfish.

The commission this week said Jackson had the fish weighed on certified scales at a grocery store in Maxton.

Check here to see list of all freshwater fish state records in North Carolina or more information on the State Record Fish Program

