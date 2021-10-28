Crime fighting cameras installed across Greensboro

Greensboro Police are in the process of installing 10 cameras around the city that can read license plates.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are preparing to monitor 10 cameras it hopes will cut down on crime.

The department said nearly all of those cameras have been installed in the last week, but they're not up and running just yet.

Some Greensboro neighborhoods have already installed their own. In one off of New Garden Road, every car entering the neighborhood is recorded by a tiny camera.

Jim Wallace is a Homeowner's Association board member and one of the few residents who can access the photos it takes.

The camera is made by a company called Flock Safety and it is specifically looking at license plates.

"It does not capture a person's image. It is not stored indefinitely," Wallace said.

Tiffany Lam-Balfour runs the community watch and also can look through the online system. She said they only do so if a neighbor has a concern.

"in the past few years, there has been a break in here or there or packages stolen so the neighbors just want her to feel a little bit safer and we and we heard about the Flock cameras," Lam-Balfour said.

The neighborhood got their camera early this year and Wallace said there are a handful of other neighborhoods using them.

Soon, Greensboro Police will use 10 of its own to take photos in areas it said see high crime rates.

It wants to use them to find stolen cars or wanted suspects but there are some privacy concerns about license plate cameras.

Wallace said that was a consideration for his neighborhood but residents can choose not to have their planes recorded by the Flock camera.

"I think it made people more comfortable just that they had that option but actually in our neighborhood no one has opted out," Wallace said.