Unresolved death of Guilford County woman, reward increases up to $10,000

Earn a cash reward of up to $10,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case.
Credit: Guilford County Crime Stoppers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman died in August and her death remains unresolved.

Greensboro police responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. on August 15. Officers found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. 

In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. 

The total reward is now up to $10,000. 

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

