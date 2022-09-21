Unresolved death of Guilford County woman, reward increases up to $10,000

Earn a cash reward of up to $10,000 for helping law enforcement solve this case.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman died in August and her death remains unresolved.

Greensboro police responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. on August 15. Officers found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors.

The total reward is now up to $10,000.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.