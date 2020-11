Can you identify them? Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 to give an anonymous tip.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need help identifying two people they say robbed a Sheetz gas station.

According to a release, the suspects robbed the store located in the 3900 block of W. Market Street on Nov. 9.

Two suspects were captured on surveillance footage during the robbery.