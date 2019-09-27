WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating the shooting death of 31-year-old man.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in 2000 block of Bloomfield Drive at 9:10 pm Thursday night.

That's where they found 31-year-old Angel Tapia-Salinas shot in the torso.

An ambulance took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, but he died on the way there.

Police say there were multiple witnesses in the area when the shooting happened. They also say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call them at (336) 773-7700.