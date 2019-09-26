WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been issued a Criminal Summons for Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle after a September crash resulted in Joshua Vogler, 44, being killed.

The crash happened on US 52 southbound at Germanton Road in Winston-Salem on September 3. Vogler died due to injuries sustained from the crash.

According to police, three cars were all driving south in the right lane of travel. Ray Hill, 54, was in front followed by Joshua Vogler, 44, and then Juwan Thomas, 27.

For unknown reasons, Thomas's car collided with Vogler’s causing Hill’s car to be hit as well. Vogler was taken to a local hospital and died days later on September 11.

Police say no other drivers or occupants were injured in the incident.

On Wednesday Juwan Thomas was issued a Criminal Summons for Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle.

