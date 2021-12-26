x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Crossbow pointed at employee at store in DC, officers say

Officers say the suspects were in the process of stealing merchandise when an employee approached them.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly pointed a crossbow at a store employee the day after Christmas.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the suspects were inside a store in the 1900 block of 14th Street in Northwest just before 1 p.m. on December 26. 

Officers say the suspects were in the process of stealing merchandise when an employee approached them. The suspect then allegedly took out a crossbow and pointed it at the employee before running away.  

Police have released images of the suspects captured by a nearby surveillance camera. 26-year-old Isis Jones has been arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and theft. 

If you have any information, contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411. 

RELATED: 5 arrested for stealing from Kentucky tornado victims

RELATED: Capitol rioter who stole parliamentarian's book – and sold it on eBay – pleads guilty

RELATED: 21-year-old arrested for stealing car, drug and illegal firearm possession in downtown Silver Spring

WATCH NEXT: Capitol rioter asks judge to let him use dating apps while he awaits trial

Thomas Sibick, of Buffalo, New York, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of obstructing Congress on January 6.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

The HAECOishiring.com invitational returns to Greensboro and yes... they are hiring