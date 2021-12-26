WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly pointed a crossbow at a store employee the day after Christmas.
According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the suspects were inside a store in the 1900 block of 14th Street in Northwest just before 1 p.m. on December 26.
Officers say the suspects were in the process of stealing merchandise when an employee approached them. The suspect then allegedly took out a crossbow and pointed it at the employee before running away.
Police have released images of the suspects captured by a nearby surveillance camera. 26-year-old Isis Jones has been arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and theft.
If you have any information, contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.
