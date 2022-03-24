x
AAA: 58 million Americans expected to go on a cruise in the next 2 years

The CDC lowered its cruise travel warning to level two last week indicating a moderate risk. That's the lowest level it's been since the pandemic began.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cruise travel is rebounding just ahead of spring and summer vacations. 

AAA  said cruising is making a strong comeback after the pandemic forced the industry to drop anchor. 

The CDC also removed ship and capacity limits at departure ports. So how are travelers responding? 

AAA said 58 million Americans are considering a cruise in the next two years, and most people consider cruises safer than exploring large cities. 

The industry has also responded with strict preventive measures including vaccine requirements, upgraded ventilation systems and handwashing stations in high traffic areas. 

So if you're looking to cruise this summer, you won't be alone. 

