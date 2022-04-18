Using cryptocurrency for online shopping?

A new study from Smarty shows the top items people want to use crypto for include: electronics, groceries, clothing and travel.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cryptocurrency has become a major form of currency., and now there's a new push for more markets to accept the digital coin as payment.

More than a third of Americans want to use cryptocurrency for online shopping.

Cryptocurrency has picked up steam just in the last few years, propelled by retail investors during the pandemic or ordinary average Joe's playing the stock market.

A recent NBC News poll shows one in five Americans has invested in or traded cryptocurrency. Men between 18 and 49 years old were most likely to invest in crypto. Crypto has become so popular that president Joe Biden recently signed an executive order directing government agencies to study its risks and benefits.

Advocates would say crypto is here to stay.

