NC deputy killed in hit-and-run while investigating robbery

As deputies returned from a canine track, officials said Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, 24, was walking when a vehicle hit him.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Officials in North Carolina said a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business early Friday when the crash happened.

Sheriff Ennis Wright wrote that Bolanos-Anavisca "was a dedicated, selfless member of the Sheriff’s Office who lost his life protecting the citizens of Cumberland County."

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.

Bolanos-Anavisca was taken to a hospital where officials said he died.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.

"We share the sorrow with his immediate family and the loss of one of our own," said Sheriff Wright.

Bolanos-Anavisca was with the force for two years.