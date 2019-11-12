NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A new rollout of time-delayed safes is now at all CVS locations in North Carolina.

CVS added countdowns to its narcotics safes to hold up potential thieves. When anyone tries to open the safe a timer will begin and won't open until that time has run out.

The company expects the safes will cut down on attempts to steal opioids like oxycodone.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Opioid breathalyzer could help doctors, police

RELATED: 'Gray Death' Is Back In North Carolina

RELATED: Fake prescription pills with potentially deadly fentanyl circulating in US

RELATED: New website aimed at helping addicts find treatment

RELATED: More Opioid-Addicted Parents Are Giving Up Their Kids

RELATED: Mapping Overdoses: NC Agencies Use Technology to Help Track Opioid-Related Incidents

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE