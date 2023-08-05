Cyclist dead after Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, police say

Winston-Salem police said an officer found an unresponsive cyclist on the 2200 block of Union Cross Road around 10:30 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person is dead after the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic Saturday.

Medical personnel were already on the scene providing medical assistance.

Officers said the cyclist was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the bicyclist was determined to be riding in the Grand Fondo as a part of the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic.

Winston-Salem police said the incident occurred outside of the jurisdiction of the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to handle the incident.

Founder of Winston-Salem Cycling Richard Rauck, M.D. released this statement:

Winston-Salem Cycling confirms that a rider experienced a medical emergency and died during this morning’s amateur Fondo event. We thank the EMS responders and others who worked to assist the cyclist. On behalf of everyone at Winston-Salem Cycling, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of the person who died. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, Winston-Salem Cycling does not have additional information to share at this time.

