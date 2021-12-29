'Something in the process fell through' | Dad of NC State player says Wolfpack let down by Bowl Game cancellation

Johnny Boykin traveled to San Diego to watch his son Devan play in the Holiday Bowl against UCLA. Five hours before the game, UCLA pulled out of the bowl.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — N.C. State players and fans are disappointed after the cancellation of the SDCCU Holiday Bowl Tuesday. The Wolfpack was set to play against the UCLA Bruins, but the Bruins pulled out five hours before the game due to COVID-19 issues.

"As a parent, just all of us out here, to get that news five hours before the game just really indicated to me something fell through, something in the process fell through," said Johnny Boykin, the father of Devan Boykin, an N.C. State football player.

The situation left the Wolfpack ending their season unexpectedly.

"We felt lied to, to be honest. We felt like UCLA probably knew something was going on with their team but didn't tell anybody on our side," said N.C. State Head Coach Dave Doeren. "We had no clue that they were up against that. I don't feel like it was very well handled from their university. It would have been great to have a heads up that this could happen. Maybe two or three days ago we could have found a plan B. It's disappointing."

Boykin is the football coach at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown. He traveled to San Diego to see his son Devan play in the Holiday Bowl.

Organizers initially said there was the possibility of rescheduling the game with a different team but they officially canceled the bowl Wednesday morning, unable to find a team.

Boykin said, as someone who knows the sport, the possibility of rescheduling with another team didn't seem likely.

"I appreciate the effort but football is a game that you just can’t," Boykin said. "If this was a basketball game, it would be a lot easier to do. But the scouting that goes into this, the preparation that goes into this, the ability to put on a product on the field that’s worthy of the names that you’re representing, and all those things, it’s just too difficult to do."

The game was set to be the first football game played at PetCo Park in San Diego.

"We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity," said UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond. "My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star."

"It’s just a difficult situation," Boykin said. "We will come to support our kids no matter what we just wish for a better outcome and a better process."

While Boykin says his heart goes out to any players who contracted COVID-19, he feels the situation could have been handled differently.

"What could’ve happened five hours before the game that we didn’t know 10 hours before the game, 24 hours before the game," Boykin said. "Me being in this business, we share responsibility for the way the game is governed, played, administrated and it just felt like UCLA had a breakdown and failed in that department to the fans, to the kids, and also with the parents."

Boykin said the players are still trying to process everything, especially seniors who ended their careers.

"That was their last ride, that was their last game of the college career," said Boykin. "My heart goes out to them on both sides."

Didn’t think my time at NC State would end like this but that’s life. These past 6 years has been the best time of my life. Through all the injuries and adversity that I overcame I can say that I gave this University my all. I appreciate all the love during my time here. 19✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/X8cjcs9IcG — CJ Riley (@CJRIII19) December 29, 2021

Players reacted to the news on social media.

"Gonna cancel 5 hours before the kick?! Spent Christmas away from home, practiced for a month, had family fly across the country to watch the game.. smdh," wrote NC State wide receiver Porter Rooks.

"Can't be real," wrote player Trenton Gill.

The Wolfpack does get the Holiday Bowl trophy but the game is declared a no contest. The NCAA does not recognize forfeits for bowl games unless game officials declare it, which they can't do until 90 minutes before kick-off. That 90-minute window did not happen Tuesday.