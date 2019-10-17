HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thomas Built Buses has issued a recall for 53,528 of its buses due to a problem with impact absorption. The recall affects certain 2014-2020 Thomas Built Saf-T-Liner EFX, Minotour, Saf-T-Liner C2, and Saf-T-Liner HDX school buses equipped with SynTec S3B or S3C seats.

According to a release from the NHTSA (National Highway Track Saftey Administration), the seats may have been manufactured with styrene blocks that may not provide sufficient impact absorption in certain areas around the steel seat frame of the back support.

Due to this fact, the buses fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 222, "School Bus Passenger Seating and Crash Protection."

Remedy

DTNA will notify owners, and dealers will install additional impact material between the re-bond back and the vinyl back cover to increase the amount of absorption, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 2, 2019. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA's number for this recall is FL-832.

