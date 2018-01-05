CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Get ready world, there's another Earnhardt.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy welcomed baby girl Isla Rose into the world Tuesday. Amy tweeted the news just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018

The couple announced last October that they were expecting their first child. Dale made the news public on his Instagram page with a photo of pink sneakers, captioned "Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can't wait to meet her."

Earnhardt retired from full-time competition at the end of the 2017 season.

